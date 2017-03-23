AdVantage News Granite City Athlete of the Week: March 23, 2017

Track & Field | Toni Rush

Rush turned in a strong performance in the sprint events at the Jersey Indoor Thaw on March 11 at Principia College.

The Granite City sophomore placed first in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.96 seconds and anchored the 800-meter relay team to a victory. The effort earned Rush this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Rush advanced to the finals of the 60 by finishing first in 7.91 seconds in the preliminaries. She was the only athlete to finish under 8 seconds in the event.

Rush helped the 4x2 team — which also included Niya Wilson, Addaya Moore and Mi’Kaylah Howliet — finish first with a time of 1:49.44.

Rush is in her second season with the Granite City girls’ track team. Last year, she helped the 4x2 quartet place fourth in the Class 3A state meet, making it the first time a Warrior girls’ relay team earned all-state honors. She also helped the 4x100-meter relay team qualify for state.

Rush also finished third in the 60 and 200 at the Jacksonville Indoor Invitational on March 3 at Illinois College.

