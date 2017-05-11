AdVantage News Granite City Athlete of the Week: May 11, 2017

Tennis | Nathan Tanthavong

Tanthavong helped the Granite City boys tennis team celebrate a home victory over the Civic Memorial Eagles on May 2.

The Granite City senior won both of his singles and doubles matches in two sets to lift his team to a 6-3 win over the Eagles on senior day. The effort earned Tanthavong this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Tanthavong played No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles with senior Hayden Day in the match against CM. He played both No. 2 and 3 singles this season and has a record of 7-5.

Tanthavong is one of five seniors on the GCHS boys tennis team. The others are Day, Brian Ames, Carter Roustio and Parker Spalding. All of them were honored at the match against CM.

Tanthavong joined the tennis program when he was a sophomore. He also played four years with the Granite City boys soccer team. Last fall, he earned third-team all-Southwestern Conference honors after scoring five goals.

Tanthavong plans to attend Maryville University next fall.

