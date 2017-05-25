AdVantage News Granite City Athlete of the Week: May 25, 2017

Softball | Morgan Tanksley

Tanksley helped the Granite City Warriors softball team pick up win No. 9 with a strong performance on the mound and at the plate against the Springfield Senators on May 13 at George Sykes Field.

The Granite City junior pitcher tossed a complete-game victory, had two hits and scored two runs to lift her team to an 8-4 win over the Senators. The effort earned Tanksley this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Tanksley struck out seven and walked one against the Senators to help her team surpass its win total of eight from last season.

The Warriors snapped Springfield’s season-high six-game winning streak and reached the nine-win mark for the first time since 2008.

Tanksley, who wears No. 9 on her uniform, has been a valuable player for the Granite City softball team since she joined the program in her freshman year. This spring, she’s hitting a career-best .361 with a home run and 17 RBIs and has five wins on the mound. She was named to the all-Southwestern Conference team in her freshman and sophomore seasons.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter