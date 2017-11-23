AdVantage News Granite City Athlete of the Week: November 23, 2017

Ice Hockey | Bryce Norton

Norton helped the Granite City Warriors hockey team celebrate its first victory of the season Nov. 9 by accomplishing a big feat against the Highland Bulldogs at East Alton Ice Arena — he recorded his first hat trick of his high school hockey career.

The three goals from the Granite City freshman helped the Warriors beat Highland 8-6. The effort earned Norton this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Norton is helping the Warriors enjoy a 3-2 record after the first two weeks of the season. After starting its season with back-to-back losses to Freeburg/Waterloo and Columbia, the team beat Highland, Edwardsville and Bethalto.

The Warriors, who will return to action on Nov. 27 against Bethalto, scored 24 goals during their three-game winning streak.

Norton now has four goals on the season. He scored a goal in the Warriors’ 11-4 win over Bethalto on Nov. 14 at East Alton.

Norton is one of 12 freshmen on the Granite City squad.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter