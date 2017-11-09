AdVantage News Granite City Athlete of the Week: November 9, 2017

Cross Country | Andrew O’Keefe

O’Keefe put an end to a long drought on Oct. 28.

The Granite City junior became the school’s first sectional champion in boys cross country since 1972 after placing first in the boys race of the Class 3A Granite City Sectional at Wilson Park. He won with a time of 14 minutes, 56.34 seconds — a Wilson Park course record.

O’Keefe edged out O’Fallon’s Lucas Capistrant by four one-hundreths of a second to qualify for the state meet for the third year in a row. Capistrant finished with a 14:56.38.

The strong performance earned O’Keefe this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

O’Keefe finished with an outstanding junior season that included eight victories. Besides sectionals, he also came out on top at the Granite City Invitational, the Southwestern Conference and Madison County meets, the Class 3A Belleville West Regional and the Alton, Collinsville and Springfield invitationals.

O’Keefe became the first Granite City runner since Aaron Werths (2006-2008) to compete at the state meet for three straight years. He finished 100th with a 15:28 at the state meet on Nov. 4 in Peoria.

