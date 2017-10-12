AdVantage News Granite City Athlete of the Week: October 12, 2017

Drew Wielgus | Golf

Wielgus ended the Granite City boys golf regular season on a high note on Sept. 30.

The Granite City senior hit the first hole in one of his high school golf career at the Mascoutah Invitational at Cardinal Creek Golf Course at Scott Air Force Base. He fired his ace in the 17th hole and finished with a team-best 77.

Three days later, Wielgus qualified for sectionals for the first time after shooting an 85 at the Class 3A Belleville East Regional at Clinton Hills Golf Course. He was the only Granite City golfer to advance out of regionals.

The performances at the Mascoutah Invitational and the Belleville East Regional earned Wielgus this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Wielgus became the first Granite City golfer to shoot a hole in one since teammate Grant Beanland did it at the Centralia Invitational in ‘15.

Wielgus has been the Warriors’ No. 1 golfer for most of the season. He shot an 84 in the Alton Tee-Off Classic and the Madison County Tournament and an 85 in the O’Fallon Panther Classic.

His younger brother, Sam, a sophomore, is also a member of the GCHS boys golf team.

