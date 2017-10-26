AdVantage News Granite City Athlete of the Week: October 26, 2017

Soccer | Ymaury Escareno-Casillas

Escareno-Casillas played a big role in the Granite City Warriors’ upset victory over the Alton Redbirds in the Class 3A Edwardsville Regional first-round match on Oct. 14 at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

The GCHS junior goalkeeper finished with five saves in the Warriors’ 1-0 win over the Redbirds. Granite City edged Alton 6-5 in penalty kicks to pick up its first win since Sept. 9 and advance to the regional semifinals.

The effort earned Escareno-Casillas this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Escareno-Casillas, who played forward for most of the season, replaced Braden Dickerson as the Warriors’ goalie against Alton. Dickerson sat out with a concussion.

Escareno-Casillas made three key saves in the first set of penalty kicks to help the Warriors avenge the 4-0 loss to Alton on Aug. 29 at Gene Baker Field.

It’s also the second year in a row Granite City won a first-round regional match. The Warriors beat Pekin in the first round of the Granite City Regional in ‘16.

Granite City’s season ended with a 2-0 loss to Edwardsville on Oct. 17.

Escareno-Casillas tied Zach Medlin for the team’s top scorer with two goals. He scored goals against Columbia and Sacred Heart-Griffin.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter