AdVantage News Granite City Athlete of the Week: September 14, 2017

Football | Freddy Edwards

Edwards was off to a sizzling start in his sophomore season with the Granite City football team before suffering a shoulder injury in Week 3.

After three games, the quarterback rushed for 431 yards with seven touchdowns and threw for 301 yards with seven TDs. He also helped the Warriors pick up home victories over Jersey and Carbondale.

Edwards helped the Warriors score 107 points in their first two games. Granite City beat Jersey 52-41 in its season opener on Aug. 25 and defeated Carbondale 55-30 on Sept. 1; both games were played at Kevin Greene Field. GCHS fell 43-14 to Belleville East at home in Week 3 to open Southwestern Conference play.

Edwards rushed for 247 yards with four touchdowns and threw for 119 yards with two TDs against Jersey. The next week, he rushed for 190 yards with three touchdowns and threw for 77 yards on three TDs. He threw for 105 yards and two more TDs in the loss to East but had to be carted off the field, suffering a dislocated shoulder, and will miss some time from the injury.

The strong efforts to start the season have earned Edwards this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Edwards was coming off a solid freshman season where he earned second-team all-Southwestern Conference honors at quarterback after scoring 19 touchdowns, rushing for 1,128 yards and throwing for 470 yards with four TDs.

