AdVantage News Granite City Athlete of the Week: September 28, 2017

Volleyball | Donyai Garrett

Garrett turned in a strong all-around effort for the Granite City volleyball team at the Granite City Fall Classic on Sept. 21.

The GCHS senior outside hitter-setter earned all-tournament honors after finishing with 16 kills and 19 assists in four matches at the five-team tournament. Garrett was the lone Granite City player named on the all-tournament team.

The performance earned Garrett this week’s Granite City AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Garrett helped the Warriors finish in a tie for third with Civic Memorial with a 1-2-1 record in the Granite City tournament. GCHS defeated Southwestern, split two games with CM and lost to second-place Red Bud and tournament champion Highland.

Garrett finished with 6 kills and 5 assists in the Warriors’ 25-10, 25-17 win over Southwestern in the final match of the tournament. She also had 2 kills and 7 assists against CM, 4 kills and 5 assists against Highland and 4 kills and 2 assists against Red Bud.

Garrett, one of the four seniors on the GCHS volleyball team, is among the team leaders in kills (73) and assists (111) this season. Last year, she helped the Warriors finish 14-15-1, their best season since 2003.

