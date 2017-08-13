AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: August 11, 2017

Golf | Ryan Hansen

Hansen, 36, won his first Gold Medal championship on Sunday at Rock Spring Golf Course in Alton.

He won the 64th annual event at The Rock by firing a 2-under-138 to edge Marquette Catholic High grad Brian Gebben, who finished runner-up with a 1-under 139.

The impressive performance has earned Hansen the Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Hansen, a Jersey High grad, has lived in Godfrey the last 11 years. He and his sister Beth Arrowsmith are co-owners of Hansen Meat Co., with three locations in Jerseyville, Alton, and most recently Edwardsville.

When he’s not focusing on his butcher duties, he loves to be on the golf course. This was Hansen’s 17th Gold Medal Tournament and he was happy to finally win it.

“I’m more of a weekend warrior that gets to play a round with my buddies every now and then,” he said. “It’s become a passion thing. I love the game.”

He shot a 1-over-71 on the first day and a 3-under-67 in the finals on the way to his title.

