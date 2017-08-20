AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: August 18, 2017

Softball | Katie Wilson

After enjoying a stellar high school softball career at Alton and continuing her accolades at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Wilson has continued to excel on the field as a slow-pitch softball player.

Wilson won her second Female MVP award in three years on Aug. 12 at the ASA Class C/D coed state tournament at Gordon Moore Park in Alton.

She played for Revolution, sponsored by Peel Wood Fired Pizza of Edwardsville. Revolution was looking for its third straight coed state title but fell a little short, finishing third in 2017.

That didn’t stop Wilson from excelling, though. She only made four outs in six games over the two-day tournament, with two of those being sacrifice flies. She also played outstanding defense in left center field and right field for Revolution.

“This feels great,” Wilson said. “We played hard all weekend and there were great girls on the top two teams, so I was actually shocked when I got it.”

