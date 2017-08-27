AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: August 25, 2017

Golf | Bailey Sharpmack

Sharpmack celebrated a small-school division championship at the Madison County Tournament on Aug. 15 at the Legacy Golf Course in Granite City, shooting a six-over-par 77.

The Roxana senior also shared medalist honors with Edwardsville’s Sydney Sahuri. She received a plaque and a medal for her efforts.

The strong performance earned Sharpmack this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Sharpmack finished with 11 pars and shot her only birdie on the par-4, No. 11 hole. She fired a 40 on the front nine and a 37 in the back.

Sharpmack is coming off an outstanding junior season in which she medaled 9 times, placed third at the Marquette Catholic Blast Off Classic, won the Class A Marquette Regional and finished ninth in the Salem Sectional to earn her first trip to the state tournament.

Golf | Kolton Bauer

Bauer enjoyed a super start to his junior campaign on the links for the Marquette Catholic Explorers.

After earning medalist honors at the Hickory Stick Invite on Aug. 14 at Belk Park Golf Course and the Alton Tee Off Classic on Aug. 15 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, he returned to Belk Park on Aug. 17 to help lead the Explorers to the small-school title at the Madison County Tournament. He shot an even-73 to tie with teammate Sam Cogan for second place at the MadCo.

Bauer won in dramatic fashion at the Hickory Stick, going to a sudden-death playoff with Hillsboro’s Alex Eickoff and winning it with a long birdie putt on the second hole. The next day at the Alton Tee Off, Bauer surged at the end to make up a 3-stroke deficit over the last two holes to earn medalist honors. He shot 2-over-75 at the Hickory Stick and an even-72 at the Alton Tee Off.

The brilliant start earned Bauer this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

