AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: December 1, 2017

Basketball | Jake Hall

Hall helped the Marquette Catholic boys basketball team capture another Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off Classic championship on Nov. 25.

The Marquette senior center earned the tournament’s Most Valuable Player honors after scoring 48 points in four games. The Explorers finished 4-0, including a 55-39 win over host MELHS in the championship game, to win the tournament for the second year in a row and the fifth time overall.

The solid performance earned Hall this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

The 6-foot-7 Hall began tournament play Nov. 20 with a 10-point effort against Lebanon in a first-round game. He scored 20 points against Marissa in the second round, 14 against Southwestern in the semifinals and 4 against MELHS in the finals.

The Explorers stormed to a 10-0 lead against the Knights to open the game. Hall capped off the run with a steal and a dunk.

Hall joins teammate Sammy Green (2016), Nick Certa (2002-2003) and Pat King (2000) as the only Marquette players to receive the tournament’s MVP award.

Hall joined the Explorers last year after playing in Collinsville. He helped Marquette finish with a school-record 30 victories and reach the Class 2A super-sectionals.

Basketball | Jaquan Adams

Adams couldn’t have asked for a better start to his senior year with the Civic Memorial boys basketball team.

First, Adams reached the 1,000 career-point mark. Then, he helped the Eagles win the Stove Top Stuffing Tournament championship with a 4-0 record.

Adams, this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week, led the Eagles in scoring with 87 points in the five-team round-robin tournament. He finished in double figures in all four games, including a 22-point effort in CM’s 58-51 over Triad in the winner-take-all championship game at Triad on Nov . 25.

Adams hit the 1,000-point mark in the Eagles’ 69-62 win over Granite City on Nov. 22. He now has 1,032 points in his career.

Against Triad, Adams scored 11 points in the first half and 10 in the second. He also scored 27 points against Granite City, 22 against Taylorville and 17 against Nokomis. He was the lone CM player to earn all-tournament honors.

Last year, Adams earned first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors after leading the Eagles in scoring at 14.4 points per game. He helped lead CM to a 22-10 record and narrowly missed winning a regional championship with a 44-43 loss to Breese Central in the Class 3A CM Regional finals.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter