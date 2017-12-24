AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: December 22, 2017

Basketball | Kaylee Eaton

Even though her Civic Memorial girls basketball team lost its first game of the season Dec. 16 against St. Joseph’s Academy, Eaton accomplished a milestone against the Angels.

The Civic Memorial senior reached the 1,000-point mark of her high school basketball career in the Eagles’ 55-43 loss to St. Joseph’s Academy. She finished with a team-high 16 points, giving her a total of 1,006 points for her career. She has played varsity with the CM girls basketball program since her freshman year.

Eaton, this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week, is the Eagles’ leading scorer at 17.5 points per game. She has scored in double figures in 10 of the 11 games, including a pair of 24-point contests against Hillsboro and Mater Dei.

Eaton was the lone CM player in double figures against the Angels. She hit three 3-pointers.

The Eagles won their first 10 games before losing to St. Joseph’s Academy, which finished fourth in the Missouri Class 5 state tournament last year.

A year ago, Eaton was CM’s second-leading scorer to Allie Troeckler at 13 points per game. She helped the Bethalto school finish with 31 wins and reach the Class 3A super-sectional round in the postseason.

Wrestling | Caleb Tyus

Tyus brought home another tournament championship Dec. 16.

The Civic Memorial freshman won the 113-pound division of the Mascoutah Invitational Tournament after pinning Quincy’s Hunter Carter with 1:21 left in the second period of the championship match. He was the only CM wrestler to win a tournament title.

Tyus also placed first at 113 at the Civic Memorial Holiday Tournament on Dec. 2 and the Pontiac Invitational on Dec. 9. He defeated East St. Louis’ Melvin Rodgers 8-3 in the title match at the CM tournament and pinned Thornwood’s Brandon Wynn in the championship match at Pontiac.

At Mascoutah, Tyus won all four matches to improve to 17-0. He pinned Mahomet-Seymour’s Noah Schnepper in the first period in the first round, defeated Gannen Kane 12-1 in the quarterfinals and knocked off Ryan Baker of Mascoutah Purple 7-1 in the semifinals. He was leading 4-0 when he pinned Carter in the championship match.

Tyus helped the Eagles finished ninth as a team with 116.5 points.

