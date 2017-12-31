AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: December 29, 2017

Bowling | Olivia Stangler

Stangler turned in the best performance of her high school bowling career Dec. 18 against the Pana Panthers at Airport Bowl.

The Roxana junior shot a personal-best 516 series, including a season-high 224 in the second game. The strong effort earned Stangler the final Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award for ‘17.

Stangler’s previous best series was a 500, which was against Marquette Catholic on Dec. 14 at Bowl Haven. She also bowled a 466 against Granite City on Dec. 4 at Airport Bowl.

The junior also shot a 200 game for the first time this season against Pana. Her previous best was a 181 in the second game against Marquette.

Stangler is the Shells’ top bowler this season with a 146 average. Her team is 3-5 overall and 2-2 in the new Riverbend Conference and will return to action Jan. 9 against Triad at Camelot Bowl. Roxana lost to Pana 36-4.

Stangler was coming off a strong golf season this fall. She earned all-South Central Conference honors after finishing sixth with a 94 at the conference tournament Sept. 26.

Basketball | Anna Hall

Hall was too much to handle for the Highland Bulldogs on Dec. 20.

The Civic Memorial sophomore scored a career-high 21 points with 7 rebounds to lift her team to a 52-25 victory over the Bulldogs at Highland. She scored 13 of her points in the second half.

Hall helped the Eagles improve to 11-1 overall and 3-0 in Mississippi Valley Conference play. CM was coming off its first loss of the season on Dec. 16 against St. Joseph’s Academy.

Hall scored in double figures for the third time this season. She also broke the 20-point mark for the first time in her high school basketball career. She’s averaging 8.4 points per game.

Hall is playing in her second varsity season with the Eagles this year. Last year, Hall averaged 6.6 points per game, earned all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors and helped CM finish 31-3 and reach the super-sectional round. But her season ended after she suffered a neck injury in a game against Cahokia at the Class 3A Roxana Regional.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter