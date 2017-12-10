AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: December 8, 2017

Bowling | Gavin Taylor

Gavin Taylor was the Alton Redbirds’ top finisher in the boys division of the Abe Lincoln Tournament on Dec. 2 at King Pin Lanes in Springfield.

The Alton junior shot a six-game score of 1,317 to lead his team to a third-place finish in the 16-team tournament. The Redbirds finished with 6,125 pins.

Taylor shot a 209 in the first game, a 233 in the third, a 245 in the fourth and a 255 in the sixth. The effort earned Taylor this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Taylor also helped the Redbirds pull off wins over Taylorville and Belleville East and finish in a tie with Collinsville last week. Alton headed into this week with a 2-0-1 record.

Taylor is averaging a 210 after four games in his first varsity season this year. He bowled a 676 in the Redbirds’ 20-20 tie with Collinsville on Nov. 28.

Last year, Taylor was Alton’s top bowler in the junior varsity division with a 203. He’s one of nine juniors on this year’s squad.

Basketball | Reagan Snider

Snider is a four-year varsity player for the Marquette Catholic Explorer boys basketball program and off to a stellar start to his senior season.

After helping Marquette go 4-0 and win the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off Classic on Nov. 25, Snider followed that up with a solid performance in the Explorers’ home opener against rival Civic Memorial on Nov. 28.

Snider’s second-half efforts helped turn a 27-24 halftime advantage against the Eagles into a 58-38 victory. The senior guard scored 12 of his 16 points in the game during the second half. He shifted to the middle of CM’s zone defense, attacking it head-on and creating opportunities for himself and the offense. He also played solid defense at the other end of the court to limit the Eagles’ offensive opportunities.

His efforts earn him this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter