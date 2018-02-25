AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: February 23, 2018

Caden Akal | Swimming

Akal earned his first trip to the IHSA state swimming meet in Evanston by turning in an outstanding performance at the Springfield Sectional on Feb. 17 at Eisenhower Pool.

The Alton junior qualified for state in four events and won three of them at sectionals. He won the 50-yard freestyle in 21.61 seconds and was part of the 200-yard medley and freestyle relay teams that placed first. He also finished second in the 100-yard freestyle in a state-qualifying mark of 47.68 seconds.

Akal joined his brother Cole, Matt Daniel and Noah Clancy as the Alton representatives for the state meet, which is scheduled to start on Friday at Evanston High School.

Akal, who competes with the Summers-Port swimming team during the summer, swam the opening leg of the 200-yard medley relay and anchored the 200-yard freestyle relay for the Redbirds. Daniel, Clancy and Cole Akal competed in both relays.

Alton won the 200 medley relay in 1:36.97 and the 200 freestyle relay in 1:27.31.

Last year, Akal earned three medals at the Springfield Sectional, placing fourth in the 50-yard freestyle and helping the 200-yard medley relay team finish second and the 200-yard freestyle relay squad place third.

Alex Maguire | Wrestling

Maguire, a junior for the Roxana Shells, turned in the best state performance for the program in over a decade on Feb. 17, earning a third place medal at 145 pounds at the Class 1A state tournament at the University of Illinois' State Farm Center in Champaign.

The stellar performance has earned Maguire Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week honors.

He picked up an 8-0 major decision over Murphysboro's Ryan Chambers to secure his third place medal. It was Maguire's third win over Chambers this season — the No. 6 ranked wrestler in the state at 145 pounds in 1A. He also defeated Ryan Wasielewski — the No. 3 wrestler in the state — 13-4 and No. 4 Brody Ivy of Sterling Newman 5-2 on the final day at state to collect the first medal of his prep career.

He pinned Trent Scharpman of Orion in 1:07 to start his state run on Feb. 15. He then suffered a 6-3 loss to Zach Haley of Quincy Notre Dame — the No. 1 ranked wrestler and ultimate 145-pound state champ — on Feb. 16 before recovering to pin Lisle’s Jack Kelly in 1:09 to reach the final day at state.

Maguire became the first Roxana wrestler since Tommy Hill was third at 125 pounds in Class A in 2006. It was the 28th state medal in Shells' wrestling history.

Maguire finished the season with a 40-9 record. He had a whopping 6 first-period pins during the 1A postseason, including 2 at regionals, 2 at sectionals and 2 at state.

