AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: March 2, 2018

Clancy became the first Alton boys swimmer to earn all-state honors after placing ninth in 50.68 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke at the IHSA state boys swimming meet on Feb. 24 at Evanston High School.

The Alton sophomore advanced to the backstroke finals after finishing eighth in 50.76 seconds in preliminaries the previous day.

Clancy became the first Alton swimmer since Maddie Monroe to earn all-state honors. Monroe placed ninth in the 100-yard freestyle in ‘11 and third in the same event the next year in the state girls swimming meet.

Clancy also competed in the 200-yard medley and freestyle relay events at state, but both teams didn’t advance out of preliminaries.

Clancy competed at state for the second year in a row. A year ago, he was the only Redbird at state, competing in the 100 backstroke. He finished 15th in preliminaries, coming up three places short of a trip to the finals.

The sophomore earned another trip to state by placing first in the 100 backstroke and helping the 200 medley and freestyle relays teams come out on top at the Springfield Sectional on Feb. 17 at Eisenhower Pool. Joining Clancy at state were seniors Matt Daniel and Cole Akal and junior Caden Akal.

Basketball | Gavin Huffman

Huffman, just a freshman, enjoyed a solid first season with the Roxana Shells.

He led the Shells on offense, averaging a team-best 12.9 points per game while scoring 387 points. He was also tops in made 3-pointers with 96.

Huffman earns Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week honors after helping lead Roxana to a 51-34 win over crosstown rival East Alton-Wood River on Feb. 19 during the Class 2A EA-WR Regional quarterfinals at Memorial Gym. He poured in a game-high 19 points, including shooting 3-of-5 from 3-point range. He also led the Shells with 4 steals in the win.

The win over the Oilers helped give Roxana its first winning streak of the season. The Shells defeated Hillsboro 56-52 on its senior night Feb. 16. Huffman scored a team-high 14 points. It was Roxana’s only South Central Conference win of the season, as it finished the year 6-24 overall and 1-8 in the SCC.

