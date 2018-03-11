AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: March 9, 2018

Basketball | Kaylee Eaton

Eaton wrapped up her high school basketball career with a pair of all-state awards.

The Civic Memorial senior earned all-state honors from the Associated Press and the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. Eaton was named honorable mention on the AP all-state team and received fourth-team honors on the IBCA Class 3A-4A all-state team.

Eaton was named on the AP all-state team for the first time and was selected on the IBCA all-state team for the second straight year. Last year, she picked up an honorable mention award from the IBCA.

The accolades helped earn Eaton the Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Eaton enjoyed an outstanding season with the Eagles this winter. She was the team’s leading scorer at 15 points per game and helped CM win 28 games and capture a Mississippi Valley Conference championship.

Eaton finished with 1,258 points in her four-year career at CM. The Eagles won 108 games with 3 regional championships and 1 sectional title during her high school career.

Bowling | Dan Laslie

Laslie fired his first 300 game in a youth league tournament on Feb. 24 at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

The Alton freshman shot his perfect game in the third game to finish with a series of 612. He also shot a 151 in the first game and a 161 in the second.

Laslie also became the second youngest bowler to shoot a 300 in the history of Bowl Haven.

His efforts have earned him Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week honors.

“As a coach, I hope that Danny will take this as a positive to move into a varsity position with the high school next season,” Alton head coach Dave Meyer said.

Laslie bowled with the junior varsity team for most of the season. He averaged a 180 in nine games. His best series was a 542 and his best game was a 180.

Laslie also helped the Redbirds win six matches at the JV level.

