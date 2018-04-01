AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: March 30, 2018

Track and Field | Jeanea Epps

Epps celebrated a pair of first-place finishes at the Southwestern Illinois Relays on March 23 in Edwardsville.

The Alton junior won the 100-meter dash and helped the 800-meter sprint medley team — which also included Kellie Mans, Rashia Johnson and Daysha Lacey — pick up a victory under cold and rainy conditions. She also helped the Redbirds place third out of eight teams with 96 points in the girls division.

Epps finished with a time of 12.68 seconds in the 100. She ran the second leg of the sprint medley team that finished with a 1:53.58. She also helped the 400-meter relay team place third.

Epps is coming off a strong sophomore season in which she qualified for state in the 100 and the 400 and 800-meter relays. She helped the 4x1 squad place eighth to earn all-state honors.

Epps won a title in the 60-meter dash at the Jersey Indoor Thaw at Principia College on March 10.

Softball | Abi Stahlhut

A junior for the Roxana Shells, Stahlhut is picking up right where she left off offensively during her sophomore softball season.

Entering Monday through 5 games this season Stahlhut was hitting .625 with 4 homers, a double, a triple and 10 RBIs. Six of her 10 hits on the season have gone for extra bases. Unfortunately, the Shells are 0-5 as a team on the season.

The strong start this season follows a sophomore campaign where she batted .521 with 14 home runs and 64 RBIs.

She walloped three homers last week: one against Civic Memorial on March 21 and two vs. Alton on March 22. The strong performance has earned Stahlhut Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week honors.

She leads Roxana in batting average, home runs and RBIs.

As a freshman for the Shells, Stahlhut hit .384 with 2 homers and 24 RBIs.

