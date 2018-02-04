AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: February 2, 2018

Basketball | Bryce Zupan

Zupan came through in the clutch for the Civic Memorial boys basketball team on Jan. 23 in a Mississippi Valley Conference road game against Waterloo.

The CM junior hit the game-winning basket in the closing seconds to lift the Eagles to a 49-48 victory over the Bulldogs. He received a pass from Caden Clark and scored on a backdoor layup, finishing with 12 points.

Zupan helped the Eagles remain alive in the MVC title race. CM is in third in the conference standings at 3-2 with five games to go, trailing Mascoutah (3-1) and Highland (6-0). Last year, the Bethalto school shared the conference title with Triad and Highland at 7-3.

Zupan is enjoying a strong junior season for the Eagles. He’s one of the team’s top scorers at 12 points per game after averaging four last year and has scored in double digits 14 times. He scored a season-high 22 points three times.

Zupan also earned all-tournament honors at the Litchfield Tournament after helping the Eagles place third and finished as the team’s leading scorer with 61 points in 4 games.

CM entered this week with a 14-7 overall record.

Bowling | Christian Bertoletti

Bertoletti turned in an outstanding junior season for the Roxana boys bowling team this winter.

Bertoletti was the Shells’ top bowler with a 227 average, competed at the state tournament for the second year in a row and helped his team qualify for sectionals and capture a Riverbend Conference title.

The junior ended his season on Jan. 27 with a 32nd-place finish with a 12-game score of 2,463 at the IHSA state tournament at St. Clair Bowl. He competed in both days of this year’s tournament after being eliminated on the first day last year.

Bertoletti bowled a 1,200 in the first day of competition to qualify for the second day. He shot a 244 in the fourth game.

The next day, Bertoletti fired a 1,263, including a 267 in the first game.

Bertoletti qualified for state as an individual by shooting a 1,336 at the Mount Vernon Sectional on Jan. 20. Last year, he shot a 1,353 at sectionals to become the first Roxana state qualifier.

Three days before competing at state, Bertoletti helped the Shells finish their Riverbend Conference season at 8-0 with a win over Metro East Lutheran, making it the first time a Roxana bowling team won a conference title.

