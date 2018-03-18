AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: March 18, 2018

Wrestling | Khalia Hughes

Hughes came out on top in the 146-pound weight class in the girls division of the Illinois Wrestling Officials and Coaches Association Freshman/Sophomore state tournament on March 11 at Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

The Alton freshman defeated Sydney Manos of Stillman Valley 9-3 in the championship match.

Hughes finished 3-0 in the two-day state tournament. After getting a first-round bye, she edged Jefferson’s Tracy Davilla 1-0 in the quarterfinals and pinned Lincon-Way Central’s Skylar Novak in the semifinals’ second period.

Hughes advanced to state by placing first in the South Sectional at Granite City on March 3.

Hughes was a member of the Alton wrestling team this winter. She had fifth-place finishes in freshman wrestling tournaments at O’Fallon and Granite City. Her brother, Kyle, also wrestled for the Redbirds this year, winning 30 matches and qualifying for sectionals at 285.

Wrestling | Pierre Evans

A month after turning in the best season of his high school wrestling career, Evans celebrated a championship in the Illinois Wrestling Officials and Coaches Association Freshman/Sophomore state tournament on March 11 at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

The Alton sophomore won the IWCOA state title at 145 pounds after beating Jason Hermann of Stockton in a tiebreaker in the title match. Evans was one of two Alton wrestlers who won a state title at the two-day tournament. The other was Khalia Hughes in the girls division.

Evans pinned Alex Nieszel of Oak Forest in the first round, beat Mathieu Arsenault of Plainfield Central 12-2 in the second round, knocked off Naperville Central’s Matthew Kaszuba 19-4 in the quarterfinals and edged Reavis’ Anthony Bitner 2-0 in the semifinals.

Evans qualified for state by winning the South Sectional title at Granite City on March 3.

