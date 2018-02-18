AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: February 16, 2018

Basketball | Lila Snider

Snider turned in a strong performance against the Southwestern Piasa Birds in the Class 2A Marquette Regional championship game on Feb. 8.

The Marquette Catholic senior scored 12 points to lift the Explorers to a 34-24 win over the Piasa Birds and help earn their first regional championship since 2012.

Snider finished as the team’s leading scorer with 22 points in the regional. She scored 10 points against Staunton in the regional semifinals on Feb. 6.

Southwestern was leading 15-14 in the third quarter when Snider took over. She hit two free throws with 2:08 to go in the third to give the Explorers a 16-15 lead. Then, she increased the lead to 19-15 by completing a conventional 3-point play. She also had several key steals on defense down the stretch.

The Explorers improved to 20-8 with the victory over the Piasa Birds and advanced to the Riverton Sectional. It’s the first time since 2000 the Alton school reached the 20-win mark.

Snider is one of the key players in Marquette’s successful season. She’s the team’s top rebounder at 10 boards per game, leads the team in steals with 118 and has scored in double figures 11 times. Snider earned all-tournament honors at the Gibault Candy Cane Classic after helping her team finish second.

Wrestling | Courteney Wilson

Wilson, a senior for the Alton Redbirds on the mat, is AHS’ lone state competitor at the Class 3A individual state tournament in Champaign, which began Thursday.

Wilson secured the first state trip of his prep career by finishing fourth at the 3A Alton Sectional on Feb. 10 at home. Wilson entered the state tournament with an impressive 41-12 record.

He needed a big win in the consolation semifinals at 152 pounds at the Alton Sectional when facing Belleville West’s Logan Johnson. Wilson had lost to Johnson twice on the season, including a 4-0 loss in the 3A Quincy Regional on Feb. 3.

Wilson ultimately beat Johnson via an injury default at the sectional, but not before taking control in the circle with a 4-0 lead after an aggressive start to the bout. He fell in the third-place match, unfortunately, getting pinned by Kevin Countryman of Providence Catholic in 3:26, but not before punching his ticket to state for the first time. The top four grapplers in each weight class advanced to state.

His efforts have earned him this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

With Wilson advancing to state, Alton has now had a state qualifier for five straight seasons.

