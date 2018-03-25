AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: March 23, 2018

Softball | Meghan Schorman

Schorman began her senior season with the Marquette Catholic softball team on a high note March 14, throwing a complete-game no-hitter against the Granite City Warriors at Wilson Park in Granite City.

The University of Pittsburgh-bound Schorman walked one, hit a batter and struck out 12 to lead the Explorers to a 5-0 win over Granite City. She also had a hit, scored a run, and reached base three times while batting leadoff.

Schorman retired the first 17 batters before allowing a two-out walk to Granite City center fielder Tressa Scarborough in the bottom of the sixth.

Two days later, Schorman went 2 for 3 with a run scored and 2 RBIs in the Explorers’ 16-0 win over Litchfield in their home opener at Gordon Moore Park in Alton. The stellar performances have earned her Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week honors.

Softball | Kaitlynn Wrenn

Wrenn helped the Civic Memorial softball team celebrate its first season-opening victory in five years by throwing a five-inning no-hitter against the Althoff Crusaders on March 14 at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

The CM junior walked 2 and struck out 4 in the Eagles’ 10-0 win over the Crusaders that ended in the bottom of the fifth because of the 10-run rule.

The Eagles scored a run in the second, 2 in the third, 3 in the fourth and 4 in the fifth. They won their first season-opening game since 2013, when they beat Bunker Hill 8-1 to start their season.

A year ago, CM began its season with a 6-3 loss to Althoff in Belleville. Wrenn was the losing pitcher in that contest, giving up four earned runs on five hits in six innings of work.

Wrenn is playing in her third season with the Civic Memorial softball team. She entered this week at 2-0. Her strong first week has earned her Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week accolades.

