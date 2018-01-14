AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: January 12, 2018

Basketball | Jayden Ulrich

Ulrich was a spark plug off the bench for the East Alton-Wood River Oilers in their rivalry game Jan. 3 against the Roxana Shells.

The EA-WR freshman scored 7 points to lift the Oilers to a 39-32 victory over the Shells, their first victory over Roxana in 8 years. EA-WR snapped a 17-game losing streak to Roxana and avenged the 40-32 loss to the Shells in the consolation championship game of the Gibault Candy Cane Classic in Waterloo in December.

Ulrich scored on a conventional 3-point play with 46 seconds left to give the Oilers a 10-5 lead. With the game tied at 20-20 late in the third quarter, the freshman scored back-to-back layups to give EA-WR a 24-20 lead.

“She’s quite a ball player,” EA-WR coach Joe Parmentier said.

Ulrich is one of three freshmen on the EA-WR girls basketball squad. Last spring, she won the Illinois Elementary School Association state championship in the shot put while she was an eighth-grader at East Alton Middle School.

Wrestling | Jake Erslon

Erslon celebrated his first championship of the season after winning the 170-pound division Jan. 6 at the Mount Olive Invitational.

The EA-WR junior pinned Pinckneyville’s Luke Zelasko in the title match. He also had wins over Baron Floyd of Hillsboro and Tristen Burns of Carlinville.

Erslon, who had a first-round bye, pinned Floyd in the quarterfinals and defeated Burns by major decision in the semifinals.

Erslon also helped the Oilers win the Mount Olive tournament with 182 points. EA-WR had nine wrestlers place in the top 7, including Erslon.

Erslon placed in two other tournaments this season, finishing second in the Civic Memorial Holiday Tournament and third in the Mascoutah Holiday Tournament.

Erslon is competing in his third year with the EA-WR wrestling program. A year ago, he finished 16-13 at 160 and came up one place short of qualifying for sectionals after placing fourth in the Class 1A Mount Olive Regional.

When he was a freshman, Erslon finished 22-20 and qualified for sectionals after finishing third at the 1A Althoff Regional.

