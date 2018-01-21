AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: January 19, 2018

Bowling | Justin Milliman

Milliman brought home the first tournament championship of his high school bowling career on Jan. 13.

The Alton senior won the Jersey Regional individual title with a six-game score of 1,305 at Tri-County Bowl in Jerseyville, becoming the school’s first bowler to capture a regional crown.

Milliman also helped the Redbirds win their second straight regional title. Alton won the 11-team tournament with a 5,891 and qualified for the Mount Vernon Sectional, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday at NuBowl Lanes.

Milliman took over first place after shooting a 259 in the first game and stayed there the rest of the tournament. He ended the first game by bowling nine consecutive strikes.

Milliman shot a 247 in the second game, 225 in the third, 183 in the fourth, 190 in the fifth and 201 in the sixth. He missed a total of only 10 spares.

Last year, Milliman finished fifth with a 1,288 in the Alton Regional and helped the Redbirds win their first regional title in program history.

Basketball | Caden Clark

Clark began the Litchfield Invitational on Jan. 13 on a high note, finishing with a triple double in the opener against the Litchfield Purple Panthers.

The Civic Memorial senior finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his team’s 69-36 win over Litchfield. The solid performance earned Clark this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Clark, a point guard, scored in double figures for the sixth straight game and for the 14th time this season. He hit the double-digit mark in rebounds for the first time this season and came up two assists shy of his season-high total of 12 against Freeburg on Dec. 28 at the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament.

Clark, who earned all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors a year ago, is enjoying a strong senior season this winter for the Eagles. He entered the week the second-leading scorer at 13.1 points per game and was tops in assists at 5.7 per game.

Clark helped CM win the Stove Top Stuffing Tournament title in November and earned all-tournament honors at the Columbia-Freeburg Tournament.

