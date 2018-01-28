AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: January 26, 2018

Bowling | Derek Henderson

Henderson helped the Alton boys bowling team return to the state tournament by turning in a strong performance at the Mount Vernon Sectional on Jan. 20 at NuBowl Lanes.

The Alton senior finished fourth with a 1,346 and earned a medal. He helped the Redbirds finish sixth with a 5,991 in the tournament.

Alton shot a 1,017 in the sixth game to clinch the sixth and final state-qualifying spot. The Redbirds qualified for state for the 11th time in program history and for the fourth time in the last five years. They were scheduled to compete in the state tournament this weekend at St. Clair Bowl.

Henderson shot a 279 in the first game to take over first place. He dropped to 14th after five games, but came back with a 259 in the final game to earn a medal.

Henderson is in his fourth season with the Alton bowling program. This season, he’s the Redbirds’ top bowler with a 208 average.

He also helped the Redbirds win the Alton Invitational and capture their second straight regional championship.

When he was a sophomore, Henderson helped the Redbirds finish fifth in the Cahokia Sectional to earn a state berth.

Basketball | Sammy Green

The all-tournament awards continue to pile up for Green.

The Marquette Catholic senior was named to the all-tournament team at the Sparta Mid-Winter Classic after helping the Explorers win the tournament for the second year in a row. The Explorers defeated Murphysboro 55-43 in the championship game on Jan. 20.

Green also earned all-tournament honors at the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip Off Classic and the Columbia-Freeburg Tournament. Marquette won championships in both events.

Green has played a key role for the Explorers since he joined the team in his junior year after playing at Edwardsville for two years. Last year, he helped Marquette win 30 games and reach the Class 2A super-sectional round. He earned Most Valuable Player awards at the MELHS and Freeburg-Columbia tournaments.

This season, he’s helping Marquette enjoy another strong season. The Explorers headed into this week with a 20-0 record.

