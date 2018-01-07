AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: January 5, 2018

Basketball | Nick Hemann

Hemann turned in a strong performance in the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament.

The Marquette Catholic junior scored 40 points in four games to earn all-tournament honors at the 11-team tournament at Columbia High. He also helped the Explorers win the Columbia-Freeburg tournament championship for the second year in a row.

The efforts earned Hemann the first Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award for 2018.

Hemann scored 11 points against Waterloo, 13 against Triad, 6 against Lebanon and 10 against Civic Memorial in the championship game. Marquette beat CM 53-27.

Against Triad, Hemann scored all of his points in the first half. At one point in the second quarter, he scored seven straight points, including a conventional 3-point play with 3:30 left and a dunk 14 seconds later.

So far this winter, Hemann has helped the Explorers get off to a 14-0 start. Marquette’s next game will be on Saturday at Mater Dei.

Hemann was coming off an outstanding soccer season last fall. He played goalkeeper for a Marquette boys soccer team that won its second state championship.

Basketball | Kevin Caldwell Jr.

The Centralia Holiday Tournament has been good to Caldwell.

The Alton senior picked up an all-tournament award at Centralia for the second year in a row after finishing as the team’s leading scorer with 56 points in four games. Caldwell earned first-team honors this year after being named on the second team last year.

Caldwell scored in double digits in three of the four games of the Centralia tournament. He finished with 13 points against Germantown (Tenn.) in the first round, 15 against Mundelein Carmel in the quarterfinals, 9 against Belleville West in the semifinals and 19 against Marist in the third-place game.

Against Carmel, Caldwell hit a 3-pointer with two seconds left in the game to give the Redbirds a 64-61 win. Against Marist, he scored 10 of his points in the first quarter.

Caldwell became the first Alton player since Kavon Lacey in 2005 and 2006 to earn all-tournament honors at Centralia twice.

Alton finished fourth with a 2-2 record at Centralia. The Redbirds lost to Marist 49-45 in the third-place game to head into the New Year with a 9-3 record.

Caldwell is one of the Redbirds’ top scorers this season at 14.8 points per game. He scored in double figures 10 times this season, including a 29-point effort against Collinsville on Dec. 15.

