AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: July 14, 2017

Laura Moore | Tennis

Moore, a 2016 Marquette Catholic grad and soon-to-be sophomore at Lewis and Clark Community College, enjoyed a pretty good performance on the tennis courts this past weekend.

Moore won the women’s 3.5 singles division of the Alton Open on Sunday, despite entering the tournament as the No. 5 seed.

Moore went 3-0 in the bracket, defeating Clair Moore 6-3, 6-3 in her first match before knocking off second-seeded Angela Reckelhoff 6-0, 6-2 to reach the finals. In the championship match, Moore bested No. 1 seed and soon-to-be junior at Alton High Hannah Macias, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Moore, who played tennis for the Explorers, will play for the Trailblazers for her second season this fall.

During her freshman season at LCCC, she was part of a women’s tennis team that reached the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national tournament in Tucson, Ariz. It marked the fifth consecutive trip to nationals for the Trailblazers.

Moore went 0-2 in singles at nationals and 2-2 in doubles with partner Marta Garcia of Grenada, Spain.

