AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: July 21, 2017

Golf | Morgan Bemis

Bemis, who will be a senior at Alton High School this fall, is having a stellar summer on the golf links.

She has honed her skills during summer events and is ready to carry them over to the Redbirds when the prep season begins.

Bemis nabbed third place July 10-11 at St. Clair Country Club in Belleville during a two-day event as part of the Accelerated Golf Tour. She shot a two-day score of 175, just 6 strokes off of the leader.

She took second July 13 with an 88 at Annbriar Golf Course in Waterloo during an event on the Gateway PGA Junior Tour Division.

In another Gateway PGA event, Bemis won with an 88 at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville on July 14.

Last season, Bemis was the lone golfer to advance out of the Class AA Edwardsville Regional for Alton and missed qualifying for state by three strokes at the Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional.

Bemis was also the lone underclassman to compete for the Redbirds on their last state appearance in 2014. Just a freshman, she shot 233 over the two-day AA tournament. Alton finished 10th as a team that season.

