AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: July 28, 2017

Stobbs ended his first season in the 9-10 boys division on a high note for the Summers-Port Sharks on July 23, finishing with five first-place finishes and earning a first-place High Point award at the Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship meet at Paddlers Pool.

The 9-year-old placed first in the 100-meter freestyle, 100-meter intermediate medley and the 50-meter backstroke and helped the freestyle and medley relay teams pick up victories. He scored 48 points to win the SWISA High Point award. The outstanding performance earned Stobbs this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Stobbs, who will be a fourth-grader at St. Mary’s School this fall, helped the Sharks win their 23rd straight SWISA championship. Summers-Port won the five-team meet with 1,967.5 points.

Stobbs had a total of 23 first-place finishes this season. He had five each against Water Works and Sunset Hills and three against Splash City. He also was part of five winning relay teams in the SWISA Relays on June 26.

“He’s incredible,” Summers-Port coach Nancy Miller said. “He’s a competitor.”

