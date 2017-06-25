AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: June 23, 2017

Swimming | Matthew Daniel

Daniel won 3 events in Summers-Port’s season opener against Water Works on June 15 in Edwardsville.

He swam a Water Works pool record time of 2:07.14 in his victory in the 200-meter freestyle in the 15-18 boys division. He also had wins in the 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter butterfly.

The strong performance earned the 17-year-old Daniel this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Daniel’s time in the 200-meter freestyle surpassed the old mark of 2:07.76, set by Dana Caton of Water Works in 2008.

“My goal is to get as many 15-and-over records by the time I leave Summers-Port, which is by next year,” Daniel said. “So I have one more summer to do it. My goal is to get the Summers-Port pool records. Ginny Schranck’s older brothers (Stephen, Doug and Andy) have all of them, and they swim in college and they’re quite fast.”

Daniel is one of numerous returning swimmers from last year’s Summers-Port team that won its 24th straight SWISA title last summer. He won SWISA titles in the 100-yard intermediate medley, 100-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke in the 15-18 boys division in ‘16.

