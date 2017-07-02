AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: June 30, 2017

Tennis | Janelle Wilson

Wilson captured her second straight Bud Simpson Open women’s singles title and her fourth overall after cruising to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Princess Imoukhuede of Champaign in the championship match on June 25 at the Andy Simpson Tennis Center at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The performance earned Wilson this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Wilson advanced to the championship match by beating Hannah Blythe of Vandalia in the semifinals. She earned a first-round bye in the 6-player bracket.

Wilson became the first player since Kristina Stasny to win 4 women’s singles titles in the 35-year history of the tournament. She also won in ‘13, ‘14 and ‘16. She lost to Alexis Aranda in the championship match in ‘15.

Wilson completed her sophomore season at the University of Nebraska Omaha. She won a team-high 10 matches this season.

Wilson graduated from Alton High in ‘15. She played at Marquette Catholic in her first 2 years before transferring to AHS in her junior year and played for the Redbirds in her senior season after sitting out because of transfer rules.

