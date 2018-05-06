AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: May 4, 2018

Track & Field | Leighann Nottke

Nottke, a sophomore for EA-WR, enjoyed a nice week on the track. On April 23, she earned a pair of hurdles wins at the Madison County Meet and on April 28 she set a personal record in the 100-meter hurdles at the Jokisch/Grandone Invite in Carlinville.

MADISON COUNTY MEET

100-meter hurdles: 18.44 (first)

300-meter hurdles: 52.44 (first)

JOKISCH/GRANDONE INVITE

100-meter hurdles: 17.60 (third)

400-meter relay: 55.36 (first leg) (fourth)

Baseball | Jayce Maag

Maag, a senior for Marquette, is having a stellar season. He’s helped the Explorers enter this week with a 14-6 record. His offense led them to a 2-1 mark last week, outscoring opponents 20-5.

STATS WEEK OF APRIL 23-28

AB-10 R-4 H-8 2B-4 HR-1 RBI-4 SB-1

2017-18 SEASON STATS ENTERING THIS WEEK

BA-.459 R-29 2B-8 3B-4 HR-2 RBI-18 SB-16

