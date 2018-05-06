AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: May 4, 2018

Track & Field | Leighann Nottke
Nottke, a sophomore for EA-WR, enjoyed a nice week on the track. On April 23, she earned a pair of hurdles wins at the Madison County Meet and on April 28 she set a personal record in the 100-meter hurdles at the Jokisch/Grandone Invite in Carlinville.
MADISON COUNTY MEET
100-meter hurdles: 18.44 (first)
300-meter hurdles: 52.44 (first)
JOKISCH/GRANDONE INVITE
100-meter hurdles: 17.60 (third)
400-meter relay: 55.36 (first leg) (fourth)
Baseball | Jayce Maag
Maag, a senior for Marquette, is having a stellar season. He’s helped the Explorers enter this week with a 14-6 record. His offense led them to a 2-1 mark last week, outscoring opponents 20-5.
STATS WEEK OF APRIL 23-28
AB-10 R-4 H-8 2B-4 HR-1 RBI-4 SB-1
2017-18 SEASON STATS ENTERING THIS WEEK
BA-.459 R-29 2B-8 3B-4 HR-2 RBI-18 SB-16
Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter