AdVantage Riverbend Athlete of the Week: April 20, 2018

Soccer | Emma Lucas
Lucas, a senior, helped the Shells win three South Central Conference matches last week. She scored two goals in the 5-0 win over Greenville on April 10, two goals in the 3-2 victory over Hillsboro on April 11, and a goal in the 1-0 win over Litchfield on April 12.
LUCAS’ STATS VS. GREENVILLE
7 shots, 2 goals, 1 foul, 9 corners
LUCAS’ STATS VS. HILLSBORO
6 shots, 2 goals, 2 corners
LUCAS’ STATS VS. LITCHFIELD
6 shots, 1 goal, 2 fouls, 3 corners
Track and Field | Johnathan Bumpers
Bumpers won a pair of 300-meter hurdles titles in a span of three days last week. The senior placed first in the event in a personal-best 39.35 seconds at the Norm Armstrong Invitational on April 11 at Belleville West and in 41.30 seconds at the Granite City Invitational on April 13.
BUMPERS’ CAREER TOP-FIVE FINISHES
110-meter hurdles — 5
300-meter hurdles — 5 (2 wins)
Triple jump — 10
High jump — 2
