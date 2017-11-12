AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: Nov. 10, 2017

Football | Kevin Caldwell Jr.

Caldwell turned in a strong performance in the Alton football team’s 42-13 loss to Lincoln-Way West in a Class 7A second-round state playoff game Nov. 4 at Public School Stadium.

The Alton senior wide receiver finished with 39 yards on two receptions with two touchdowns. He scored a 24-yard touchdown catch with 6:36 left in the second quarter and a 15-yard TD catch with 4:51 to go in the third.

Caldwell helped the Redbirds finish with a 6-5 record, their first winning season since ‘14, and qualify for the state playoffs for the first time since 2006. Last year, they were 0-9.

Alton advanced to the second round by beating Lincoln Park 32-12 in a first-round game on Oct. 27 at Lane Stadium in Chicago, its first playoff win since 1992 and its second in program history. Caldwell scored a 22-yard touchdown catch with 4:15 left in the first-round game.

Caldwell finished with 11 touchdowns this season. He also had a two-touchdown game in the Redbirds’ 48-21 victory over Quincy on Sept. 1, their first win since October 2015.

Soccer | Kameron Denney

Denney, a senior midfielder for the Civic Memorial boys soccer program, is racking up the awards.

After earning first-team All-Mississippi Valley Conference as a midfielder and honorable mention all-sectional by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association, Denney has been named to the 2017 Chicago Fire All-State All-Academic team. He was a first-team selection and the only Riverbend boys soccer player to make any of the three teams or honorable mention.

Denney is the top student in his class and has been a three-year captain for the Eagles on the pitch. He had 12 goals, 21 assists and 45 points in ‘17. He was first in assists and points and second in goals for CM.

Next year he will attend Missouri S&T where he will play soccer and major in computer engineering.

