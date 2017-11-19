AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: November 17, 2017

Meghan Schorman | Softball

Schorman is headed to the Steel City next year.

The Marquette Catholic senior pitcher signed a letter of intent to play Division I softball at the University of Pittsburgh on Nov. 8. She will play for a Pitt program that finished with its third straight winning season last spring.

“She’s a pretty good pitcher,” Marquette coach Dan Weidman said. “I know a lot of colleges that were interested in her. So I think Pitt got a real good pitcher.”

The Panthers, who play in the Atlantic Coast Conference, finished 24-23 last spring after competing in the NCAA tournament for the first time the year before.

Schorman has played for the Marquette softball program for two seasons. Last year, she earned second-team Class 3A all-state honors after going 17-4 with an 0.83 earned run average with 256 strikeouts and hitting .414.

Schorman won 18 games and struck out 303 batters in her freshman year. She didn’t play high school softball in her sophomore season.

Bailey Sharpmack | Golf

Sharpmack will continue her golf career in college next year after signing a letter of intent to play at Eastern Illinois University on Nov. 8.

The Roxana senior is coming off an outstanding prep golf career that included four varsity letters, three South Central Conference championships, two trips to the state tournament and one Madison County title.

Sharpmack wrapped up her high school golf career with a trip to the Class A state golf tournament at Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur. She finished in a five-way tie for 50th with a two-day score of 176. She qualified for state by shooting an 87 at the Class A Marquette Catholic Sectional.

Sharpmack began her senior season on Aug. 15 by winning her first Madison County championship. She shot a 77 to win the small-school division title and share medalist honors with Edwardsville’s Sydney Sahuri.

Sharpmack also placed first with a 79 at the SCC tournament at Indian Springs Golf Course and shot a career-best 36 against Civic Memorial, Litchfield and Staunton at Belk Park Golf Course.

