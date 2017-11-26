AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: November 24, 2017

Track and Field | Jordan Hawkins

Hawkins, a senior for the Roxana Shells boys track and field program, saw his hard work pay dividends on Nov. 11 at RHS.

Hawkins inked a letter of intent to continue his career as a thrower at the Division I level for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. The awesome accomplishment has earned him this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week honors.

A two-time state medalist in the discus, Hawkins is training to have another solid season for the Shells in the spring. As a sophomore he finished fourth at the Class 2A state meet with a throw of 164 feet, 2 inches. During his junior campaign he took fourth again, this time with a heave of 172-7.

After playing basketball as a freshman and football as a freshman, sophomore and junior, Hawkins has concentrated on track and field as a senior. He recovered from surgery on a torn labrum from football his junior season to nab his state medal in the spring with track.

Ice Hockey | Kaleb Harrop

The East Alton-Wood River ice hockey team picked up its first win of the 2017-18 season on Nov. 15. The Oilers can thank Harrop for that.

The junior, who attends Bethel Christian Academy in South Roxana, erupted for 7 goals to lead EA-WR past Alton 7-3 at the East Alton Ice Arena. The win left the Oilers 1-1 on the season entering this week. They fell to Highland to open their season on Nov. 14.

Harrop’s explosive offensive performance has earned him Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week honors.

The center, who returns for last season’s EA-WR squad, looks to be a major contributor to the Oilers once again and improve on their uncharacteristic 1-17 campaign last year.

EA-WR was back in action on Monday vs. O’Fallon at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon.

