AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: November 3, 2017

Soccer | Kwame Ngwa

Ngwa, a junior defender, solidified himself in Marquette Catholic Explorer boys soccer lore on Saturday with one swift swing of his leg.

With only 1:09 left in the second overtime period of the Class 1A state championship match against Monmouth-Roseville, Ngwa buried a free kick in the back of the net to give Marquette a 4-3 lead. The goal stood up as the game winner to secure the state crown.

The heroic effort earns Ngwa this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week honors.

Ngwa is a solid center back on defense for the Explorers, but when the late free kick was awarded, senior captain Noah McClintock chose him to take it. Ngwa didn’t disappoint his teammates.

For the season he finished with three goals and six assists. His final goal of the campaign secured the second state championship for Marquette boys soccer. The program also won the Class 1A crown in 2012.

Football | Darrell Smith

The Alton Redbird football program waited 25 years to enjoy a performance like that of Smith on Friday.

The senior running back galloped for 218 yards on 30 carries and found the end zone 3 times in a 32-14 win over Chicago Lincoln Park at Lane Stadium in Chicago during a first-round Class 7A playoff contest. The victory was the first playoff win for the Redbirds since 1992.

Smith’s heroics earn him Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week honors.

He surpassed the century mark in each half Friday, rushing for 106 yards on 17 carries and a score in the first half and then 112 yards on 13 carries and 2 TDs in the second half.

Alton now plays host to Lincoln-Way West at 3 p.m. Saturday at Public School Stadium, its first home playoff game since 2006.

