AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: October 20, 2017

Tennis | Sara Kreutztrager and Haley Milazzo

Kreutztrager and Milazzo qualified for the Class A state girls tennis tournament for the first time after finishing fourth in doubles at the Althoff Sectional on Oct. 14.

The Roxana seniors lost to Quincy Notre Dame’s Clair Moore and Emily Vonderheide 5-7, 7-5, 2-6 in the third-place match. They clinched a state berth by beating Abigail Ley and Jamie Steinkamp, another Quincy Notre Dame doubles team, in the quarterfinals the day before.

Kreutztrager and Milazzo are the Shells’ lone representatives in this year’s state tournament, which started Thursday. They enjoyed a strong season that included their second straight South Central Conference championship and a third-place finish in the Andy Simpson Doubles Tournament. They also helped Roxana finish 11-2 in dual matches.

Golf | Kolten Bauer

Bauer finished up his junior season for the Marquette Catholic Explorers in style on Oct. 13-14 at the Class 2A state tournament at Weibring Golf Course in Normal.

He shot 4-over-146 over the two-day tournament to finish sixth individually at state. With that effort he became the first Explorer boys golfer to earn a state medal since Sam Becker was 12th in 2012 and the best finish since Shane Smith took fifth in 2006.

The performance earned Bauer the Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Bauer shot 1-under-70 on the first day at state, finding himself in a tie for second place. He shot 5-over-76 on the second day.

For the weekend he collected 23 pars and 5 birdies. On Friday, he had 13 pars and 3 birdies, including 6 pars and 3 birdies on the front 9.

Bauer and senior Jack Patterson represented the Explorers as individuals this season at state after Marquette made it as a team the previous two seasons.

