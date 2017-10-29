AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: October 27, 2017

Chris Hartrich | Soccer

Hartrich turned in a strong performance in the Class 1A Freeburg Sectional last week.

The Marquette Catholic junior forward finished with a team-high four goals in the tournament. He scored three against Breese Central in the semifinals on Oct. 17 and one goal against Althoff in the championship match three days later.

The effort helped the Explorers win their first sectional title in five years. It also earned him this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

The Explorers beat Breese Central 4-1 in the semifinals, then knocked off Althoff 2-1 in the title match to advance to the Lincolnwood Super-Sectional.

Against Breese Central, Hartrich scored a goal in the first half and two more in the second to record his first hat trick of the season. Against Althoff, he scored a goal with 23 minutes left in the match to give Marquette a 2-0 lead.

Hartrich has a total of six goals in the postseason. He also scored two goals in the Class 1A Marquette Regional, one against Metro East Lutheran in the semifinals and the other against Father McGivney in the championship match.

Hartrich has 10 goals this season. Last year, he was the Explorers’ second-leading scorer with 17 goals.

Colin Lombardi | Football

Lombardi accomplished a big feat with seven seconds left in the second half of the Alton Redbirds’ regular season finale against the East St. Louis Flyers on Oct. 20 at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium.

The Alton senior kicked a school-record 46-yard field goal, surpassing the old mark of 40 yards set by Kavon Lacey in 2006. His field goal got the Redbirds within 16-12 at halftime. East Side held on to win 22-19.

Lombardi, this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week, helped the Redbirds clinch their first state playoff berth since 2006. Alton finished its regular season with a 5-4 record after going 0-9 last year.

Lombardi kicked seven field goals and 31 point-after attempts this fall. He had three field goals against Edwardsville on Sept. 22, two against Quincy on Sept. 1 and one against Belleville East on Sept. 29.

Lombardi also played with the Alton boys soccer team this fall. A defender, Lombardi helped the Redbirds finish 10-9-2, their second straight winning season.

