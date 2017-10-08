AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: October 6, 2017

Volleyball | Peyton Kline

Kline helped the Marquette Catholic volleyball team clinch a winning season by turning a solid effort in matches against Mount Olive, Metro East Lutheran and Brussels last week.

The senior setter had a combined 64 assists in the three matches. She had 19 against Mount Olive, 20 against MELHS and 25 against Brussels. She also had a season-high 13 service points against Mount Olive.

The strong performances earned Kline this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Kline helped Marquette win all three matches in two games. The Explorers improved to 13-6 with the three wins and clinched a winning season after going 13-19 last fall. Marquette is also 3-0 in Prairie State Conference play.

Kline leads the Explorers with 368 assists this fall after finishing with 86 a year ago. She recorded a season-high 35 assists against Greenville on Aug. 31.

Football | Izeal Terrell

After missing his sophomore season because of an injury, Terrell is making his junior campaign count for the Alton Redbirds this fall.

A middle linebacker for the Redbirds, Terrell has been a key cog in their 3-3 season thus far. AHS is also 2-2 in the Southwestern Conference.

In a Week 6 SWC game at Belleville East, Terrell was a major contributor on both sides of the ball during a 50-26 victory.

He received one carry at running back in the contest, making it count with a 6-yard touchdown run at the 4:20 mark of the first quarter. At the time the score put the Birds up 21-7.

He later found pay dirt on the defensive side of the ball in the fourth quarter, running a 45-yard interception return for a TD. Overall on defense against the Lancers, Terrell had 5 solo tackles, 2 assists and a tackle for a loss to go with his interception return.

The solid effort have earned him Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week honors.

