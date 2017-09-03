AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: September 1, 2017

Football | Treven Swingler

Swingler, a junior running back for the Marquette Catholic Explorers, came through for his squad in a 21-7 win over Riverbend rival Civic Memorial in Week 1 of the football season.

Swingler hauled the rock 16 times for 80 yards and scored two touchdowns to steer the offense in Marquette’s first win over the Eagles since 1991.

The effort has earned Swingler this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

His first score came on a 1-yard plunge at the goal line in the first quarter to put the Explorers ahead 7-0. Swingler’s second score was the final one of the game. He raced in from 19 yards out with a quick burst off the line, bouncing off a defender and making a nifty spin move to spring in for the score.

Swingler also double-dipped, playing defensive back in the game for Marquette.

Soccer | Mikey Stevenson

A senior forward for the Civic Memorial boys soccer team, Stevenson got the Eagles started off right to open the season on Aug. 21.

Stevenson recorded a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Roxana in CM’s season opener at the Wood River Soccer and Skate Park.

After just scoring four goals all of 2016, Stevenson exploded for three goals in the ‘17 season opener. It was the first hat trick of his prep career.

The Eagles scored four times in the first half and twice in the second half against the Shells.

They went 2-2 in the first week of the season. After beating Roxana they entered the Metro Cup, losing to Metro East Lutheran 2-1, beating Mount Vernon 2-1 and then losing to Mascoutah 8-0.

