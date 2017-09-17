AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: September 15, 2017

Football | Austin Eaton

Eaton, a senior for the Civic Memorial Eagles, had a big game on both sides of the ball against Olney (Richland County) at Lewis Hauser Field on Sept. 8.

He rushed for 134 yards on 15 carries on offense, scoring a pair of touchdowns. On defense he accumulated six total tackles, including five solos. Eaton matched Peighton Phillips to lead the Eagles in solo tackles.

Eaton’s efforts helped lead CM to a 20-6 victory, its first win of the season. The Eagles are now 1-2.

His efforts also earned him Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week honors.

In three games Eaton has a team-best 323 total yards from scrimmage with three scores on offense, leading CM in rushing and receiving yards. On defense he is third on the team with 22 total tackles and has a team-high 17 solos to go with one sack.

Volleyball | Braeden Lackey

So far, Lackey is enjoying a solid senior season with the Roxana volleyball team this fall.

The Roxana senior broke the school record for most career service aces, earned an all-tournament award and is helping the Shells get off to an 11-3 start to enter this week.

Last week, Lackey surpassed the school record for most aces after finishing with three in a road match against Bunker Hill. She also earned all-tournament honors after finishing with 35 kills, 34 digs and 15 aces at the Montgomery County Invitational at Lincolnwood High School.

The strong efforts against Bunker Hill and at the Montgomery County tournament earned Lackey this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Lackey now has 187 aces in her high school volleyball career. She broke the old mark of 168 set by Bailey McGuire.

Lackey also helped the Shells finish with a 4-1 record at the Montgomery County tournament.

