AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: September 22, 2017

Tennis | Hannah Macias

Macias cruised to a No. 2 singles championship at the Robert Logan Memorial Tournament on Sept. 16 at Lewis and Clark Community College.

The Alton junior defeated Triad’s Caitlyn Smith 6-1, 6-1 in the title match. She also beat Jersey’s Alyssa Cannady 6-1, 6-0 in the first round and knocked off Collinsville’s Amy Burgess 6-0, 6-0 in the semifinals.

The performance earned Macias this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award. She helped the Redbirds finish second in the Alton tournament named after the Marquette Catholic graduate and Alton High tennis coach who passed away from cancer in September 2016. Alton finished with 45 points, while Triad won the event with 46. Macias won her third tournament championship this season. She came out on top in No. 2 singles at the Jacksonville Invitational on Sept. 9 and teamed up with senior Abby Fischer to win the No. 1 doubles flight of the Andy Simpson Doubles Invitational on Aug. 19.

Football | D’Avion Peebles

Peebles helped the Marquette Catholic football team remain undefeated by turning a solid performance on both sides of the ball against the East Alton-Wood River Oilers on Sept. 15 at Public School Stadium.

The Marquette senior rushed for 152 yards on eight carries with two touchdowns and finished with five tackles and one assist to lift the Explorers to a 47-0 win over EA-WR. Marquette improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in Prairie State Conference play and beat the Oilers for the 11th straight year.

Peebles, this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week, gave the Explorers a 6-0 lead after scoring a 40-yard touchdown run with just 52 seconds into the game. He scored his second touchdown — an 81-yard run — with 10:17 left in the third quarter.

The 5-foot-8, 160-pound Peebles also helped the Explorers pick up their second shutout of the season. Marquette blanked Mater Dei 18-0 in Week 2 on the road.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter