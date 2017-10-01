AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: September 29, 2017

Golf | Morgan Bemis

Bemis turned in her best dual-match performance of the season Sept. 20 against the Granite City Warriors at the Legacy Golf Course.

The Alton senior shot a season-best 36 to lead the Redbirds to a 177-191 victory over the Warriors in their final road dual match of the season. The effort earned Bemis this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Bemis helped the Redbirds finish 7-4 in dual matches this season. Besides Granite City, Alton also defeated Marquette Catholic, Highland, Triad, Althoff, Columbia, and Collinsville. The Redbirds surpassed their win total of five from last year.

In tournament play, Bemis finished fifth at the Alton Redbird Classic on Sept. 9, fifth at the Southwestern Conference Tournament on Tuesday, seventh at the Marquette Blast-Off Tournament on Aug. 26 and 16th at the Belleville East Invitational on Sept. 14 at Yorktown Golf Course.

Football | Zach Kincade

Kincade, a senior offensive lineman and linebacker for the East Alton-Wood River Oilers, is enjoying a stellar final season.

For the season, Kincade leads the Oilers in tackles with 61 total. He’s got 36 solo tackles and 25 assists. As a guard on the offensive line, he’s helped block for 158 points through five weeks of the season.

Kincade earns Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week honors after his performance in a 60-6 victory at Dupo in Week 5.

He had a whopping 19 total tackles, 11 solos and 8 assists while also collecting a tackle for a loss and pass deflection. His efforts on the O-line helped protect for EA-WR’s 60 points and running back Zach Womack’s 5 touchdowns and 222 yards from scrimmage in the win.

Kincade has been a big part of the Oilers’ 3-2 season, as they look to make back-to-back postseason appearances.

