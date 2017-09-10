AdVantage News Riverbend Athlete of the Week: September 8, 2017

Football | Darrell Smith

Smith helped the Alton football team snap a long losing streak by turning in a strong performance against the Quincy Blue Devils on Sept. 1 at Public School Stadium.

The Alton senior rushed for 258 yards and two touchdowns to lift the Redbirds to a 48-21 victory over Quincy, snapping a 12-game losing streak. Alton’s last victory was on Oct. 9, 2015, when it beat Granite City 42-14 at Public School Stadium.

The effort earned Smith this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Smith scored his first touchdown of the game with 2:43 left in the first quarter, when he ran 53 yards into the end zone to give the Redbirds a 13-7 lead. He scored a 60-yard run in the third quarter to extend Alton’s lead to 37-14.

Smith is playing in his second varsity season with the Alton football team. He missed several games last year because of a leg injury.

Football | Zach Womack

East Alton-Wood River’s senior running back helped guide the Oilers past Riverbend rival Civic Memorial 21-7 on Sept. 1 at Memorial Stadium in Wood River.

Womack rushed for 128 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown in EA-WR’s first victory of the season. It was the first time the Oilers had defeated the Eagles on their home turf since 1978.

He had 5 rushes over 10 yards in the game, his biggest a 23-yard scamper in the beginning of the fourth quarter. Womack’s TD came with 36.5 seconds remaining in the game and was the icing on the cake. He ran around the end for six yards to score.

The performance earned Womack this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award. It also helped the Oilers move to 1-1 on the young season.

EA-WR opened the season with a 48-41 loss at Breese Central. The Oilers now welcome Madison to Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m. Friday.

