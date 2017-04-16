AdVantage News Riverbend Athletes of the Week: April 14, 2017

Baseball | Luke Simmons

A junior pitcher for the Marquette Catholic Explorers, Simmons enjoyed a memorable performance on the hill on April 8 vs. Cahokia. It was the first game of a double header with the Comanches.

He twirled a perfect game over five innings in a 20-0 win. He struck out 13 of the 15 batters he faced, including completing an immaculate inning in the bottom of the fifth. That means Simmons struck out the side on just nine pitches to close out the game vs. Cahokia.

He threw just 54 pitches in the efficient outing, tossing 45 strikes and induced 2 ground-outs to go with his 13 strikeouts.

The outstanding performance has earned Simmons Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week honors.

Entering this week, the junior hurler had pitched in 6 games, earning 3 starts with 1 complete game. He owned a 2-1 mark with a 0.47 ERA over 15 innings pitched and is averaging 12.13 strikeouts over 7 innings.

Softball | Carly Campbell

Campbell is enjoying another solid season at the plate for the East Alton-Wood River softball team.

After a month, the EA-WR senior is one of the team’s top hitters with a .357 batting average with two home runs and 12 RBIs.

Last week, Campbell helped the Oilers pick up a couple of wins over Nokomis and Mascoutah. She had a triple and 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored in the 11-1 win over Nokomis and went 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and 2 doubles in the 9-8 victory over Mascoutah.

Against Nokomis, EA-WR scored all of its runs in the bottom of the first en route to its second Prairie State Conference win. Against Mascoutah, the Oilers came back from a 5-3 deficit by scoring six runs in the top of the seventh.

Campbell, who plans to continue her softball career at Wabash Valley College next year, hit .381 with three home runs and 37 RBIs in her junior year and .333 with three homers and 23 RBIs as a sophomore.

