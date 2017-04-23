AdVantage News Riverbend Athletes of the Week: April 21, 2017

Soccer | Emma Lucas

Lucas helped the Roxana girls soccer team pull off three South Central Conference victories last week.

The Roxana junior scored a combined seven goals in the Shells’ victories over Gillespie, Pana and Carlinville; all of those matches were played at home. The performance earned Lucas this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Lucas scored 2 goals in the 5-0 win over Gillespie on April 10, 3 in the 5-1 victory over Pana the next day and 2 in the 3-2 triumph over Carlinville on April 13.

The three goals against Pana marked the third time this season Lucas recorded a hat trick. She also scored three goals against Jersey and EA-WR.

Lucas now has 15 goals on the season; 8 of them were in conference play. She now has 60 goals in her high school career.

Roxana is 4-1 in conference matches and is in a 5-team race for first place in the standings.

Baseball | Jake Roustio

Roustio turned in a strong performance at the plate on April 15 in a doubleheader against North Greene at home.

The East Alton-Wood River senior belted two grand slams with eight RBIs to help his team pull off a sweep over North Greene. The Oilers won 18-1 in the first game and 26-1 in the second and had won 5 of their last 6 games entering this week.

The effort earned Roustio this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

Going into the twinbill with the Spartans, Roustio was batting .207 with just three RBIs. He had a pair of two-hit games in a doubleheader against Wesclin on March 18.

Roustio is playing in his first season with the EA-WR baseball team. His triplet brother, Jamie, is also a member of the squad.

Roustio also competed in cross country and played basketball for the Oilers. Roustio transferred from Granite City last fall.

