AdVantage News Riverbend Athletes of the Week: April 28, 2017

Baseball | Jaxsen Helmkamp

Helmkamp turned in his best offensive performance of the season April 21 against the Granite City Warriors.

The Civic Memorial senior infielder went 3-for-3 with a double, stolen base and a season-high five RBIs to lead his team to a 10-0 win over the Warriors. He helped the Eagles pick up their fifth road victory of the season.

The effort earned Helmkamp this week’s Riverbend AdVantage News Athlete of the Week award.

After a month, Helmkamp is enjoying his best offensive season of his high school baseball career this spring. He’s among the Eagles’ leading hitters with a .453 batting average with 16 RBIs. At one point of the season, he had an eight-game hitting streak.

Helmkamp also had three-hit games against Jersey and Greenville.

Softball | Savannah Fisher

Fisher is a senior standout for the Alton Redbird softball program and was a catalyst in her team winning 5 games last week.

The Redbirds beat Calhoun 4-1 on April 17, East St. Louis 19-0 on April 18, Cahokia 16-0 on April 19, O’Fallon 6-5 on April 20 and Civic Memorial 10-2 on April 21. They entered this week on a 7-game winning streak.

Fisher contributed at shortstop and in the circle for the Redbirds. She went 8-of-18 for the week at the plate, hitting a triple to lead off the game vs. CM, along with scoring 10 runs and stealing 6 bases. In the circle, Fisher picked up pitching wins over Cahokia and O’Fallon, while also contributing in the victories over East St. Louis and the Eagles.

Alton entered the week with a 16-5 record, while Fisher was hitting .452 with a homer, 8 RBIs and a team-high 26 runs and 22 stolen bases.

